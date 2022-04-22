What time is F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying today and how can I watch it?

Formula One arrives in Europe for the first time this season as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend kicks off in Italy.

The Imola circuit plays host to the paddock at a time when Italian favourites Ferrari are flying high at the top of the drivers’ and constructors standings.

The Emilia Romagna GP also welcomes back the sprint race as qualifying is pushed forward to Friday, with the sprint race on Saturday and the main race on Sunday.

It promises to be a thrilling weekend of action as the 20 drivers prepare to battle over the 63 laps. Can Charles Leclerc make it three wins from four at the beginning of the new campaign?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying?

Qualifying takes place is on Friday 22 April, starting at 4pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports will be showing all of the action live in the UK, including the Australian Grand Prix qualifying on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 from 6am. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the schedule for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend? (All times GMT/BST)

Friday, April 22

12.30pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice One

3.25pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying Build-up

4pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying

Saturday, April 23

11.30am: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Two

3.30pm: Emilia Romagna GP sprint race

Sunday, April 24

2pm: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

