What time is F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying and how can I watch it?

The FIA’s attempts to shake up the grid with new regulations for the 2022 season have certainly had the desired impact.

After nearly a decade of dominance in F1, Mercedes have now slipped into the middle of the field as Ferrari and Red Bull take charge.

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen look like the early bar-setters, but teammates Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez are not far behind.

Meanwhile, the likes of McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin need to sort their pace out if they are to challenge at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is the Australian Grand Prix qualifying?

Qualifying takes place is on Saturday 9 April, starting at 7am BST.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports will be showing all of the action live in the UK, including the Australian Grand Prix qualifying on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 from 6am. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the schedule for the Australian Grand Prix weekend? (All times GMT/BST)

Friday 8 April

F1 Driver and Media Activity: 10am – 12pm GMT

4am: Australian GP Practice One

7am: Australian GP Practice Two

Saturday 9 April

4am: Australian GP Practice Three

7am: Australian GP Qualifying

Sunday 10 April

6am: Australian GP Race

