What time is Emma Raducanu’s match today? Wimbledon schedule and how to watch Caroline Garcia contest

Emma Raducanu continues her Wimbledon journey this afternoon as she takes on Caroline Garcia on Centre Court.

Raducanu got her campaign up and running with an impressive victory over the tricky Alison Van Utvanyck, as the 19-year-old announced her Centre Court debut in style with a 6-4 6-4 win on Monday.

The British No 1 now takes on France’s Garcia, who required a third set tiebreak the British wildcard Yuriko Miyazaki 4-6 6-1 7-6 in her first-round match.

“Caroline is a great opponent,” Raducanu said. “I played her earlier on in the year in Indian Wells and it was a tricky match. She plays pretty fast tennis. I’m ready for that.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second round match today.

What time is Emma Raducanu’s match today?

Raducanu is second up on Centre Court, just as she was on the opening day of the Championships. Her match is therefore unlikely to start shortly until approximately 4pm BST, but it could be earlier or later depending on how Novak Djokovic gets on

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon order of play for day three

CENTRE COURT – 1:30PM

1. Novak Djokovic v Thanasi Kokkinakis

2. Caroline Garcia v Emma Raducanu

3. Andy Murray v John Isner

NO.1 COURT – 1:00PM

1. Jule Niemeier v Anett Kontaveit

Not Before: 2:00pm

2. Tereza Martincova vs Karolina Pliskova

3. Cameron Norrie v Jaume Munar

4. Maria Sakkari v Viktoriya Tomova

NO.2 COURT – 11:00AM

1. Casper Ruud v Ugo Humbert

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Garbine Muguruza vs Greet Minnen

3. Angelique Kerber v Magda Linette

4. Tallon Griekspoor v Carlos Alcaraz

5. Qiang Wang v Heather Watson

NO.3 COURT – 11:00AM

1. Ryan Peniston v Steve Johnson

2. Yanina Wickmayer v Jelena Ostapenko

3. Jannik Sinner v Mikael Ymer

4. Katarzyna Kawa v Ons Jabeur

COURT 12 – 11:00AM

1. Anhelina Kalinina v Lesia Tsurenko

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Rebeka Masarova v Harriet Dart

3. Tommy Paul v Adrian Mannarino

4. Panna Udvardy v Elise Mertens

5. Tim Van Rijthoven v Reilly Opelka

COURT 18 – 11:00AM

1. Frances Tiafoe v Maximilian Marterer

2. Tatjana Maria v Sorana Cirstea

3. Maja Chwalinska v Alison Riske-Amritraj

4. Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury v Daniel Altmaier / Carlos Taberner

The full order of play for day three can be found here

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link What time is Emma Raducanu’s match today? Wimbledon schedule and how to watch Caroline Garcia contest