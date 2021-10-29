What time is Emma Raducanu playing today and how can I watch?

Emma Raducanu returns to action today at the Transylvania Open in Romania as she takes on Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the quarter-finals.

After securing her first win on the WTA Tour in her opening match against Polona Hercog, the US Open champion dispatched Ana Bogdan in straight sets on Thursday to reach the last eight.

The 18-year-old is aiming to win her first tournament since her shock victory in New York in September, and could face former world number one and two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep in the semi-finals if both players advance today.

Raducanu, who is playing in just her fourth WTA event, has enjoyed playing in front of her father Ian in his native country of Romania after neither of her parents were unable to attend her remarkable triumph in the United States due to Covid travel restrictions.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.

When is it?

The match will begin after Simona Halep’s match against Jaqueline Cristian, which is scheduled to start at 6pm BST. Raducanu could expect to take to the court at around 7pm, but it could be slightly later than that if the Halep match goes to more than two sets.

How can I watch it?

In the UK and Ireland, Amazon Prime Video subscribers can watch the action. In the United States, the Tennis Channel will broadcast the tournament.

The Independent will offer live blog coverage of the match.

What are the odds?

Raducanu: 4/11

Kostyuk: 11/5

Who is Marta Kostyuk?

Kostyuk, 19, is ranked 55 in the world and is aiming for her first win on the WTA Tour.

The Ukrainian reached the last 16 at Rolland Garros earlier this year, her best performance at a Grand Slam, while she also defeated number 17 seed Kiki Bertens at Wimbledon before she was eliminated in the second round.

