What time is Ballon d’Or 2021? When is the ceremony and how to watch it online

Lionel Messi is the odds-on favourite to win the Ballon d’Or in a ceremony in Paris and the PSG star will hope to collect a record seventh prize when he makes the short trip to the Chatelet Theatre this evening.

The Ballon d’Or returns after an absence – last year’s award was cancelled due a football calendar disrupted by the pandemic, a controversial decision which saw Robert Lewandowski almost certainly denied his first golden ball.

Bayern Munich’s Polish striker is among the frontrunners once again, but Messi’s achievement finally winning the Copa America earlier this year has put him top of the pile in this year’s odds. If Messi does win, it would be his seventh Ballon d’Or award, a record tally which would see him move two clear of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The award, presented by French magazine France Football, is considered the highest individual honour in football. It was established in 1956 and was only eligible for European players up until 1995, before voting was opened up to all players at European clubs. From 2007, it became a global award.

Here is everything you need to know.

What time is the Ballon d’Or award ceremony?

The ceremony takes place tonight, Monday 29 November, at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris starting from 7.30pm GMT.

How to watch

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will be streamed live online via L’Equipe’s YouTube channel. Eurosport will also be streaming the award on its website and the Eurosport app. The ceremony is expected to end around 9pm GMT.

Who will win?

Lionel Messi is the favourite and only Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski is considered a close rival in the odds. Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the running after a disappointing Champions League campaign with Juventus and an underwhelming Euro 2020. Chelsea’s Jorginho is considered the standout player from Italy’s winning Euros campaign, and he won the Champions League too, but it is thought Messi will edge him. There are even rumours of a leak on social media with some claiming it has already been confirmed that Messi will win the prize.

Lionel Messi 1/3

Robert Lewandowski 2/1

Jorginho 28/1

How does voting work?

Originally voted for by journalists, in 2007 the structure of the award was changed to include voting from coaches and captains of national teams around the world, at which point the prize also became open to all players globally rather than just those playing in European leagues – though it has never been won by a player playing outside of Europe.

Each national coach, captain and journalist picks their top three players from the calendar year. The votes are added up, with three points awarded for a top pick, two for a second pick and one point for a third pick.

Who has won the most Ballon d’Or awards?

There are 10 players to have won the prize multiple times, listed below. Germany, Netherlands and Portugal all have seven wins each, while Germany and Italy have the most individual winners – five different players each. Barcelona is the most successful club with 12 wins, though Real Madrid has more individual winners – seven.

Lionel Messi (Arg) – 6

Cristiano Ronaldo (Por) – 5

Michel Platini (Fra) – 3

Johann Cruyff (Ned) – 3

Franz Beckenbauer (Ger) – 2

Ronaldo (Bra) – 2

Alfredo Di Stefano (Spa) – 2

Kevin Keegan (Eng) – 2

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Ger) – 2

