What time is Australia Grand Prix practice and how can I watch it?

Formula One will return to the Albert Race Circuit for the first time since 2019 as the Australian Grand Prix gets underway this weekend in Melbourne.

After the past two races were not held due to Covid-19, there have been significant changes to the track and the drivers will get their first taste of the alterations at practice on Friday.

Sebastian Vettel will also return to the track for the first time in three weeks after missing the opening two races of the season due to Covid, while Mick Schumacher is also back after his crash in qualifying in Saudi Arabia ruled him out in Jeddah.

Elsewhere, Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton will be looking to cut the gap to Red Bull and Ferrari after introducing some “phased upgrades” since the opening two races of the season, which has seen the team struggle with the aerodynamics of their W13.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of action at the Australian Grand Prix.

When is Australian Grand Prix practice?

The opening practice sessions takes place at 4am BST on Friday 8 April while the second gets underway at 7am later that morning. Both sessions last one hour.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Australian Grand Prix live on Sky Sports across the race weekend. Coverage of Free Practice 1 begins at 3.30am BST on Friday on Sky Sports F1, with Free Practice 2 following from 6.45am.

What is the schedule for the Australian Grand Prix weekend? (All times BST)

Friday 8 April

F1 Driver and Media Activity: 12.30am – 2.30am

Free Practice 1: 4am-5am

Free Practice 2: 7am-8am

Saturday 9 April

Teams Press Conference: 1:30am – 2:30pm

Free Practice 3: 4am-5am

Qualifying: 7am-8am

Sunday 10 April

Australian Grand Prix: 6am – 8am

Driver Standings

1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari (45 points)

2. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari (33)

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull (25)

4. George Russell, Mercedes (22)

5. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes (16)

6. Esteban Ocon, Alpine (14)

7. Sergio Perez, Red Bull (12)

8. Kevin Magnussen, Haas (12)

9. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo (8)

10. Lando Norris, McLaren (6)

11. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri (4)

12. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri (4)

13. Fernando Alonso, Alpine (2)

14. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo (2)

All other drivers yet to score.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link What time is Australia Grand Prix practice and how can I watch it?