What time does the tube strike end and which lines are affected?

A major Tube strike has gone ahead in the UK’s capital today as Transport for London workers walk out for 24 hours.

Some London Underground lines are completely closed until Tuesday morning, while others are operating on some stretches outside of central London.

Here’s everything you need to know about which stations remain open.

Which Tube lines are closed?

The following stations are completely closed:

Victoria

Circle

Waterloo & City

Which Tube lines are operating “special services”?

The majority of lines are running “special services” today; in practice, this means they are largely closed across central London, but are operational on some stretches of the line outside Zone 1.

Bakerloo Line

A service is operating between Queen’s Park and Harrow & Wealdstone approximately every 10 minutes.

Central Line

A service is operating between White City and West Ruislip / Ealing Broadway approximately every 20 minutes and between Liverpool Street and Epping / Hainault via Newbury Park approximately every 15 minutes.

District Line

A service is operating between Whitechapel and Upminster approximately every 10 minutes; between Edgware Road and Wimbledon approximately every 10 minutes; and between High St Kensington and Ealing Broadway / Richmond approximately every 15 minutes.

Hammersmith and City Line

A service is operating between Hammersmith and Whitechapel approximately every 10 minutes.

Jubilee Line

A service is operating between Finchley Road and Stanmore approximately every five minutes and between Stratford and Canning Town approximately every 10 minutes with some stations closed.

Northern Line

A service is operating between Edgware and Golders Green, between Archway and High Barnet and between Finchley Central and Mill Hill East approximately every 6-8 minutes with some stations closed. A service is operating between Morden and Kennington, approximately every 7 minutes with some stations closed.

Piccadilly Line

A service is operating between Earl’s Court and Heathrow Terminals 2 & 3 and between Acton Town and Raynes Lane approximately every 20 minutes with some stations closed.

Which lines are operating a good service?

Metropolitan, London Overground, Elizabeth line, DLR and Tram services are currently operating as normal. However, some Elizabeth line stations that also serve London Underground lines may be closed.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link What time does the tube strike end and which lines are affected?