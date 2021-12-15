What time does the second Ashes Test start in the UK and how can I watch it on TV and online?

England begin their tall order of trying to mount an Ashes fightback against Australia in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The tourists suffered the familiar feeling of an opening defeat at The Gabba as they collapsed to a nine-wicket defeat. Captain Joe Root and Dawid Malan had given England some hope coming into day four but that was quickly eroded as they lost eight for 77, extending their wait for a first Test win in Australia since 2010/11.

As the Ashes heads to the Adelaide Oval for the first of two day/night Tests, England’s hopes will rest on their bowlers producing some magic with the pink ball.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been recalled after missing out on the opening defeat in Brisbane.

How to watch the Ashes

In the UK, BT Sport will be showing every ball of the Ashes with coverage of the first Test beginning at 3am on Thursday 16 December. Coverage starts at 3:30pm on the following nights.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the action live on TV, while the Ashes will also be streamed live on the BT Sport app and online.

Fans can also buy a BT Sport monthly pass to get 30 days of live action contract free.

What are the session times?

The second Test begins at 4am in the UK, and each day’s play is scheduled at that time.

What is the schedule?

2nd Test: Dec 16-20 (Adelaide, D/N)

3rd Test: Dec 26-30 (Melbourne)

4th Test: Jan 5-9 (Sydney)

5th Test: Jan 14-18 (TBC)

What has England captain Joe Root said?

“It doesn’t feel like previous tours leaving Brisbane where we have been battered and completely on the wrong end of the result.

“I think we’re leaving Brisbane with a slightly different perspective. There is a lot more optimism. I thought our bowlers did a brilliant job and created a lot of chances, but when you don’t take them it makes it really hard.”

Odds on second Test

Australia: 1/2

England: 13/5

Draw: 6/1

