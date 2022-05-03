What the Supreme Court leak means for Roe vs Wade and abortion rights in America

An initial draft majority opinion, leaked by Politico, suggests a ruling that overturns the 1973 Roe vs Wade decision is about to happen and fundamentally alter abortion rights for women in the USA.

The challenge came after a 2018 Mississippi state law banned abortions after the 15th week, which the state’s last remaining abortion clinic launched a lawsuit over, preventing the state law from taking effect. But now, the leak, which is highly unusual for SCOTUS, has led to widespread anger and condemnation from leading Democrats and female-rights groups. Here’s what it means for America’s abortion rights.