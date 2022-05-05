What the papers say – May 5

Britain heading to the polls and Boris Johnson’s message to voters dominates Thursday’s papers.

The i and The Times lead on the Prime Minister’s plea to voters.

But the PM faces a “grassroots” revolt from his own party when the election results come in, according to The Independent, while The Guardian says Tory candidates have looked to distance themselves from Mr Johnson.

Elsewhere, the Prime Minister’s warning that the Rwanda migrant plan is at risk from “left-wing lawyers” is front page of the Daily Mail.

And the Daily Express says Mr Johnson will “rid Britain of EU red tape”.

Falklands War veterans are calling for an inquiry into weapons that killed Britons during the war on the front of The Daily Telegraph.

Conservative Cabinet minister George Eustice’s comments that shoppers should buy cheap food to deal with rising bills leads the Daily Mirror and Daily Star.

The Financial Times reports on the US Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates.

The sale of Diego Maradona’s world cup shirt is front page of Metro.

And The Sun reports that the English football team’s three lions anthem “faces the axe”.

