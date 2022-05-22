The front pages cover a potential solution to rail strikes and more trouble at Downing Street.

The Observer reports the Prime Minister is expected to “scapegoat” the head of the civil service, Simon Case, in a “desperate” effort to save himself over so-called “partygate”.

The Independent has Boris Johnson and partygate’s civil servant investigator Sue Gray clashing over a “secret meeting” just days before Ms Gray’s final report into the scandal is published.

The Transport Secretary tells The Sunday Telegraph the Government is considering plans for a minimum staffing requirement during rail strikes as the threat of a major industrial action looms.

The Sunday Times says an NHS Trust altered files to hide staff mistakes from coroners and grieving families.

Asylum seekers are abandoning their attempts to stay in the UK over fears they will be sent to Rwanda, according to The Mail on Sunday.

The Education Secretary says in the Sunday Express that he is “determined” to make personal tutoring free to every pupil.

The Sunday Mirror carries a story on the legal battle between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, with the former said to have told a friend she will be vindicated in the process.

The Duchess of Sussex’s sister is trying to make Meghan give video evidence as part of the family’s “new court drama”, says Sunday People.

And Daily Star Sunday has canine coverage under the headline “Special Furces” with the story of a Russian attack dog rescued and retrained by the Ukrainian army.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link What the papers say – May 22