The papers are dominated by reports Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was poisoned at Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

The Daily Mirror, the Daily Mail and the Daily Star say the Chelsea FC owner suffered symptoms of a suspected poisoning while acting as an unofficial negotiator. The papers also carry photos of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The Independent and The Sun claim Mr Abramovich’s skin “peeled off” and he lost his sight for several hours in early March while meeting Ukrainian representatives in Kyiv.

The Times adds that Russian hardliners have been blamed for the suspected “chemical poisoning” of Mr Abramovich and two Ukrainian representatives. The alleged perpetrators are opposed to a peace deal with Ukraine which the billionaire is reportedly trying to broker, the paper reports.

According to The Guardian face-to-face peace talks are due to resume in Istanbul on Tuesday despite the alleged poisonings.

Elsewhere, i reports a “row” between Boris Johnson and the Chancellor has gone “nuclear” over the PM’s desire to construct “six or seven full-scale nuclear power stations” at a cost of £100bn.

The Daily Telegraph writes that people who attended alleged lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office are bracing for an initial tranche of fines from Met Police.

“Duke back on parade,” declares Metro in response to news that the disgraced Duke of York is due to make his first public appearance – at his father’s memorial service – since settling his sex abuse case.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports state pensions are set to rise by 7.4%.

And the Financial Times splashes with a warning from the Bank of England chief that Britons are facing a “historic shock” to their wages because of surging energy prices.

Source Link What the papers say – March 29