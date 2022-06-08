What the papers say – June 8

“Daily attacks” on Boris Johnson from within his own party, significant industrial action and Kyiv’s call for more weapons feature on the national papers.

The Guardian says Conservatives who tried to oust the Prime Minister are drawing up plans for “vote strikes” to paralyse law-making and make the most of the confidence vote.

The PM will face “daily attacks” from the backbenches, reports the i, while The Daily Telegraph has Mr Johnson being urged to give leadership rival Jeremy Hunt the job of Chancellor to stabilise the party.

Cabinet ministers are pressuring Mr Johnson to cut taxes if he wants to stay in No 10, according to The Times, with the Daily Express saying the move will be used to “silence Tory rebels”.

The Independent says the PM has been warned against a “show-of-strength” confrontation with Brussels as he tries to secure further support within the Government.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 13 train operators will later this month undertake the biggest outbreak of industrial action in the industry in a generation, in a story covered by the Daily Mail and Metro.

“Can’t someone sort this out?” asks the Daily Mirror along with a photograph of continuing “airport hell”, with The Sun saying Britons will holiday in their back gardens due to the string of “crippling” transport strikes and the cost-of-living crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a fresh appeal to the West for more weapons as he said a stalemate with Russia is “not an option”, reports the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says the “double whammy” of storms and pollens will cause “sneeze hell” this week.

