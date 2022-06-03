What the papers say – June 3

All of Friday’s front pages carry the Queen beaming from the Buckingham Palace balcony as Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off across the country.

“History maker”, the i says, as she becomes the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

“Beaming Queen gets her party started,” The Times adds.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail all focus on the Queen’s scene-stealing great-grandson who was pictured with his hands clamped over his ears wailing in apparent discomfort beside his delighted-looking grandmother.

The Daily Express reports that the Queen sent “crowds wild” as she returned to the Buckingham Palace balcony after three years.

In addition to the Queen, The Guardian’s front page reports that doctors’ “routine dismissal of women’s debilitating health problems” has contributed to gynaecology waiting lists “soaring by 60%”.

The Independent notes on its front page that it’s now 100 days into the war in Ukraine and the conflict is showing “no signs of ending”.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times writes that Opec and its allies have agreed to accelerate oil production as Saudi Arabia bows to US pressure to cool global prices.

And the Daily Star says holidaymakers have been urged to ditch suitcases and only take cabin bags abroad if they want to avoid “airport travel chaos”.

