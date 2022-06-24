The stories leading the papers at the end of the working week include industrial action expanding to airports and the Prime Minister and Prince of Wales butting heads over the Government’s controversial Rwanda policy.

Metro, The Guardian, i, Daily Mirror and Financial Times all write of the “massive disruption” expected to hit the UK this summer after British Airways workers overwhelmingly voted in favour of strike action on the same day that railways were all but shut down.

The Independent adds that ground staff at the airline’s Heathrow hub “overwhelmingly backed a walkout in their fight to reverse pay cuts imposed during the Covid pandemic” with up to 1,000 workers involved.

Elsewhere, Daily Mail and The Times report Boris Johnson and the Prince of Wales will face each other in Rwanda today amid mounting tension over the Government’s controversial asylum seeker policy, which Charles reportedly called “appalling”.

The Daily Express says a judge at the European Court of Human Rights has spoken of his surprise at the lack of transparency after it “repeatedly refused to say who ruled last week’s maiden flight to Kigali from MoD Boscombe Down could not take off at the last minute”.

The Daily Telegraph writes that Mr Johnson has called for a reduction in the use of biofuel, despite it being a key plank of his Government’s net zero ambitions.

The Queen is riding horses again in a “remarkable comeback that will cheer the nation”, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star features Amazon’s “creepy” new Alexa feature which will supposedly “mimic the voices of dead relatives”.

Source Link What the papers say – June 24