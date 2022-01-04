What the papers say – January 4

Many of the nation’s papers carry the latest in the civil sex lawsuit against the Duke of York.

The Guardian, The Independent and the Daily Mirror report the duke’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre was paid 500,000 US dollars (£370,000) in a legal settlement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A “seismic” hit to household energy bills in the coming months could force some to choose between eating or heating, according to Metro.

The Daily Express and The Times say that Boris Johnson is determined not to introduce further Covid restrictions despite the Omicron outbreak.

i carries fears over the growing Covid staffing crisis in the NHS

The Financial Times reports Apple has become the first company to be worth 3 trillion US dollars.

The Daily Mail says that commuters and pupils will face “Covid chaos” today with a million Britons currently in isolation.

The Daily Telegraph carries a call from leading vaccine scientist Professor Sir Andrew Pollard to restrict fourth booster shots to the most vulnerable.

And the Daily Star says the plan to try and colonise Mars will lead to cannibalism if astronauts become stranded on the red planet.

