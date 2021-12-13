The Government’s push to increase boosters vaccines to one million people per day dominates the headlines.

The Daily Telegraph reports Boris Johnson has vowed to ramp up the jabs programme as he warned the Omicron variant would cause a “tidal wave” of coronavirus infections.

The Times,The Sun and the Daily Mail focus on the Government’s plan to give every adult a booster by the end of the month.

Metro says Sunday saw a record vaccine rollout, with more than half a million jabs given in a single day.

The Guardian takes a more cautious outlook, casting the policy as Mr Johnson’s “bet”.

The Daily Mirror leads on boosters, but also reports calls for the Prime Minister to be investigated by police over parties and an online quiz held in Downing Street last Christmas.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star warns of “vicious” jackals posing a threat to Britain’s livestock.

And the Financial Times reports that Ukraine is blaming Germany for preventing Nato from supplying it with weapons amid rising tensions with Russia.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link What the papers say – December 13