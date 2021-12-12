Sunday’s front pages are once again dominated by the latest updates on coronavirus.

The Independent leads on the news that booster bookings are opening to people aged under 40.

The NHS in England is getting ready to vaccinate children as young as five, according to The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Express and Sunday Telegraph report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a Tory rebellion over the prospect of new restrictions.

The Observer warns that scientists are concerned falling trust in the PM could harm efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Sunday Mirror claims Mr Johnson hosted a “Covid rule breaking No 10 Christmas quiz” in 2020.

The Mail on Sunday says Mr Johnson has criticised the BBC over its coverage of reported Downing Street Christmas festivities last year.

The Daily Star Sunday reports on comments made by I’m A Celebrity contestant David Ginola on housework.

Source Link What the papers say – December 12