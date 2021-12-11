What the papers say – December 11

The spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus dominates the headlines on Saturday.

Boosters make a number of the front pages, after the UK Health Security Agency referred to data which suggests a third jab can give 75% protection.

The Sun Daily Mail and i all focus on the analysis pointing towards boosters being a key in the fight against the new variant.

The Daily Express takes a similar positive outlook, while the Independent leads on the data suggesting boosters are needed because protection against mild symptomatic disease from Omicron after two jabs is substantially reduced.

The Times and The Guardian focus on new efforts to control the spread, with the latter referring to a leaked document saying stringent measures are needed by December 18.

The Daily Telegraph reports that a “coalition of leading figures” are calling for schools to be kept open “come what may”, as part of its Campaign for Children.

The Daily Mirror says it has done a survey suggesting three in four people are less likely to follow new restrictions after the controversy around Christmas festivities in Downing Street last year.

The Financial Times says questions around the refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat are among the Prime Minister’s continued woes.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star has a story about otters which it says chased a man and tried to kill him.

