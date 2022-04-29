More help for Ukraine and sexism in Westminster feature among the topics splashed on the front pages.

British military veteran Scott Sibley has died fighting Russian forces, according to Metro.

The Daily Telegraph reports some 8,000 British Army troops will take part in exercises in eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War.

US President Joe Biden has doubled his country’s military and economic aid to Ukraine, the Financial Times and The Guardian say.

Tory ex-minister Caroline Nokes accuses her party in The Independent of “failing to act” over allegations an MP watched pornography on his phone in the Commons.

The Mother of the House, Harriet Harman, tells the i young women in Westminster are paying the price for standing up to sexism by the worst offenders, with the Daily Star calling the situation the “shame of Britain”.

The murder of James Bulger will be debated in Parliament, the toddler’s father says in the Daily Mirror while expressing hopes of a public inquiry into the crime committed in 1993.

And Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has published proposals which have led the Daily Express to report the BBC TV licence fee might be axed.

Source Link What the papers say – April 29