The Government’s debates about how to deal with rising bills dominates the front pages.

The i, The Daily Telegraph and The Independent all lead on reports emerging of splits in a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday where ministers discussed measures to counteract the cost-of-living crisis.

Metro adds that it is “crunch time” in the UK as bills continue to rise, while the Daily Express says Britons paid record levels of tax last year.

The Daily Mail leads on a refusal from the Mail on Sunday’s editor to meet with the Commons Speaker following the paper’s controversial ‘Basic Instinct’ report.

The Guardian carries an exclusive report that DJ Tim Westwood has been accused of sexual misconduct.

The Financial Times says Tesla has been “dented” by Elon Musk’s Twitter endeavour.

The Sun reports that the Madeleine McCann suspect has no alibi.

The Daily Mirror leads on the story of a grandmother who won the lottery and donated more than £11 million to charity.

And the Daily Star says Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov is a “barrel of laughs”.

Source Link What the papers say – April 27