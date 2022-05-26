What Rishi Sunak announced to tackle the cost of living crisis

In a major U-turn, chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a £5bn temporary windfall tax of 25 per cent on oil and gas companies to help fund a £15bn package of assistance for households struggling in the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Sunak said that almost all of the 8m of the worst-off households in the UK will benefit to the tune of £1,200, made up of support measures including a £650 cost-of-living payment for the poorest, a one-off £300 payment to 8m pensioner households and £150 each to 6m disabled people.

And he said that he will double the assistance with energy bills on offer to all households this autumn from £200 to £400 and convert the payment from a loan to a grant.

He said that tax breaks for innovation would ensure that the tax on the “extraordinary profits” of North Sea energy giants does not reduce investment in green power.

The chancellor’s package was announced in a statement to parliament the day after the publication of Sue Gray’s Partygate report, and was seen by many MPs as an effort to distract attention from demands for Boris Johnson to resign in response.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said that Labour had been demanding a windfall tax for almost five months and said Mr Sunak’s announcement showed that her party was “winning the battle of ideas”.

“This government’s dither and delay is costing the country dearly,” Ms Reeves told the House of Commons. “The chancellor has finally realised the problems the country is facing.”

Mr Sunak was later due to discuss his package in a live Twitter debate with Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis, who has been harshly critical of the chancellor’s response to rising fuel and food prices.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link What Rishi Sunak announced to tackle the cost of living crisis