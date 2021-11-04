What is the sleaze row? Everything you need to know about Tory lobbying scandal

Boris Johnson’s government is mired in sleaze claims after choosing to save Conservative Party MP Owen Paterson from suspension while seeking to rip up the Commons disciplinary process.

Even the right-wing Daily Mail ran a scathing front-page headline suggesting Tory MPs had “sunk back into sleaze” after they voted to review both Mr Paterson’s lobbying case and the current standards system.

So what was the Tory MP at the centre of the storm found to have done wrong? How does the government plan to overhaul the system? And how does parliament emerge from a quagmire described by Labour as a “sleazy mess”?

What did Owen Paterson do?

Kathyrn Stone, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, last week recommended a Commons ban of 30 sitting days for Mr Paterson in a report subsequently approved by a group of cross-party group of MPs on the standards committee.

Ms Stone’s inquiry found Mr Paterson repeatedly lobbied on behalf of two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year – Randox and Lynn’s Country Foods – in what the investigation report described as an “egregious case of paid advocacy”.

Mr Paterson argued that most of his approaches to officials fell within the “serious wrong” exemption in the lobbying rules, which permit an MP to approach officials with evidence of a “serious wrong or substantial injustice”.

But with the exception of one meeting about concerns over milk testing, the committee did not accept that Mr Paterson’s approaches fell within the exemption.

Why did Tory MPs vote to save Paterson? What exactly did they vote for?

On Wednesday Conservatives were ordered by No 10 and the chief whips not to back the cross-party standards committee’s call for Mr Paterson to be suspended for 30 days – a ban which could have seen him face a recall petition from his constituents.

Tory MPs were told to vote instead for Dame Andrea Leadsom’s amendment to establish a new, Conservative-led, committee to reconsider both Mr Paterson’s case and whether a new standards system is needed.

Although the government narrowly got its way – winning 250 votes to 232 – some 13 Tories rebelled on the issue and dozens more abstained.

As the backlash from Tory abstainers mounted on Thursday, Tobias Ellwood, chair of the defence select committee, said: “The optics of this do not look good … We’ve lost the argument and indeed some of the moral high ground.”

So what exactly does the government want to change?

The amendment approved the set-up of a new oversight committee, which will be led by former Tory minister John Whittingdale. Although the idea is to have four Tory MPs and four opposition MPs look at the standards system, Whittingdale would have the deciding vote.

The plan was immediately thrown into chaos as Labour, the SNP and Liberal Democrats vowed to boycott it – depriving the new panel of any real cross-party authority.

The government has also been accused of trying to “bully” the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner – the independent investigator of cases of alleged misconduct – out of her job after a senior minister suggested Ms Stone “consider her position”.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “I think it’s difficult to see what the future of the commissioner is, given the fact that we’re reviewing the process, and we’re overturning and trying to reform this whole process.”

Mr Paterson – who remains unrepentant and defiant – also called for Ms Stone to quit and suggested MPs on the cross-party standards committee should resign. “[They] all have to go,” he said after the vote.

Despite Mr Paterson’s calls for an overhaul, the Labour chair of the standards committee Chris Bryant insisted its work would continue. “Nobody’s abolished the standards committee – it still exists,” he said on Thursday.

So what happens next?

Labour’s boycott of the new oversight committee has raised the possibility No 10 will have to think again. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the government’s move was “corruption”, adding: “There is no other word for it.”

Party chair Anneliese Dodds urged the government to perform a U-turn to help parliament out of the quagmire. “They’ve created this sleazy mess, now they’ve got to get our parliament out of it,” said the Labour frontbencher.

Labour has also reportedly prepared adverts highlighting every Tory MP who voted in favour of the Leadsom amendment.

Mr Johnson’s thinking on the matter may depend on the scale of the backlash from the dozens of Tory MPs who did not vote with the government – and those who voted with reluctance. Jill Mortimer, one of the red wall Tories who rebelled, said: “This was a colossal misjudgement.”

