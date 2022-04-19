What is soil degradation and why is it so important?

What are the consequences of soil degradation?

A UN-backed report has warned that globally more than 3.2 billion people are already affected by soil degradation, and this is driving migration and conflict.

According to Save Soil, in 20 years, 40% less food is expected to be produced for 9.3 billion people as poor soil leads to poor nutritional value. Today’s fruits and vegetables already contain 90% fewer nutrients and an estimated two billion people suffer from nutritional deficiencies leading to multitude of diseases, the organisation adds.

Furthermore, soil degradation increases the chance of flooding, as soils that have lost organic matter cannot absorb and retain substantial amounts of water.

The annual cost of soil degradation overall has been estimated at between $6.3 trillion and $10.6 trillion. And because degraded soils cannot retain moisture to the same degree as soils rich in organic matter, they are also vulnerable to droughts, according to the Sustainable Food Trust.

Head of communication Megan Perry said: “With major droughts seen in recent years from California to Argentina to Cape Town, and even the UK periodically, this is something which urgently needs addressing before food shortages and environmental damage become endemic.

“Soil stores 2,500 billion metric tonnes of carbon, almost twice as much as in the atmosphere and over four times the 560 billion tonnes found in plants and animals. So, our top priority has to be to stop further soil degradation and keep all that carbon in the soil. But most cropland has already lost between 40-60% of its organic carbon to the atmosphere.”

She adds: “To reverse this, real systemic change is required in the way land is managed. A return to mixed farming – integrating crop production with grassland and grazing livestock, along with deeper rooting plants and returning organic waste to farmland ideally through compost – is essential to rebuild soil fertility and organic carbon levels. For every 1% increase in soil organic matter, the first foot of soil is able to hold an additional 16,500 gallons of water per acre.”