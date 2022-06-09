What is Right to Buy and what could change under government’s plans?

Boris Johnson will today announce plans designed to help lower earners buy houses as he seeks to reset his faltering premiership after Monday’s damaging confidence vote.

In a speech in Lancashire, the prime minister is expected to set out a blueprint which broadly has two main planks.

The first is a pledge to extend the Right to Buy scheme for people renting from housing associations. The second is to allow people to use their housing benefits to pay for mortgages.

There has been no official document published yet by Downing Street, which sent out a press release last night containing chunks of what Mr Johnson will say as he addresses people in Blackpool during his speech on the economy.

No 10 has, however, given briefings to the media in recent days about what the package might look like.

The first part of the plan – allowing people who rent from housing associations to buy their homes – is an extension of Margaret Thatcher‘s Right to Buy scheme, first introduced under the 1980 Housing Act.

It gave tenants of council homes and some housing association properties the opportunity to buy them at a discounted rate, helping them onto the housing ladder for the first time when they might not have been able to otherwise afford it.

Ms Thatcher’s Right to Buy scheme has become a totemic Conservative policy and several of her predecessors have tried to resurrect it in varying forms, including David Cameron, who included it in his 2015 manifesto.

But it is controversial because council housing stock sold off under the scheme has not been replaced at the same rate.

This has resulted in fewer homes being available for people to live in – and this lack of supply has also driven up prices, which are at an all-time high due to pent up demand during the Covid pandemic and a stamp duty holiday.

The average house price in London, for example, is now more than half a million pounds – well out of reach for the vast majority of first-time buyers.

There are also specific global factors which affect the market in London.

Out on the broadcast round earlier, Michael Gove, the levelling up secretary, said that the plan would mean that social housing would be replaced “instantly”.

“Overall, we want to be in a position where we’re increasing social homes, increasing the number of homes that are there for ownership, and ensuring that in the stock of social homes as people move from renting to ownership so that we replace those numbers as well,” he told ITV News.

He also confirmed that the scheme will be limited to pilots – as it was under Mr Cameron – because of cost pressures.

Mr Johnson’s extension of the plan will have to be delivered within existing government budgets – i.e there is no new money.

The second part of the policy, allowing people to use housing benefits to pay for a mortgage, has raised eyebrows among experts.

According to The Times, Mr Johnson will argue that £30 billion provided by government for housing benefits, which goes towards rent, would be better spent helping people to become first time buyers.

But it remains to be seen whether banks, more conservative since the 2008 financial crash, are willing to approve mortgages for people who are on benefits.

