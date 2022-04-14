What is Nigel Farage’s ‘Vote Power, Not Poverty’ group?

What are the UK Government’s Net Zero plans?

The UK has made a commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

In October the government released a UK Net Zero Strategy to set out how British businesses and consumers will be supported in making the transition to clean energy and green technology, with the aim of lowering Britain’s reliance on fossil fuels by investing in sustainable clean energy in the UK.

It follows a series of landmark reports from the world’s leading authority on the climate crisis, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The reports, compiled by the world’s leading climate experts, describe how the climate crisis is a threat to human wellbeing and the health of the planet, and calls for urgent, transformative action to secure humanity’s future.