What is Juneteenth? Everything you need to know about the holiday

With Juneteenth around the corner, here’s everything you need to know about the holiday.

Juneteenth is celebrated in the United States every year on 19 June – the name is short for June nineteenth.

It commemorates the date in 1865 when slaves were declared free after the end of the US Civil War.

Though it was first officially made a holiday in 1979 by the state of Texas, on 17 June 2021 it officially became a federal holiday across the country.

