What is causing the Walkers crisps shortage?

British shoppers have experienced many shortages over the last couple of years from fuel to pasta – and now some of the nation’s favourite crisps have begun disappearing from supermarket shelves.

Walkers has warned some of its snacks could be in short supply for weeks yet after an IT glitch hit the world’s biggest crisp factory.

But what happened and how long will the shortages last?

Why is there a Walkers shortage?

Walkers revealed some of its products have been affected following an IT glitch, which happened during a £14m upgrade of its Southern Region Distribution Centre in Leicester – its largest UK distribution site.

The company said the issue has now been fixed but its sites are still operating at a reduced scale.

The crisp manufacturer is said to be prioritising production of its most popular products, including staples such as salt and vinegar, salted, and cheese and onion, as well as Quavers and Wotsits.

What has Walkers said?

A Walkers spokesperson said in a statement: “A recent IT system upgrade has disrupted the supply of some of our products. Our sites are still making crisps and snacks, but at a reduced scale.

“We’re doing everything we can to increase production and get people’s favourites back on shelves. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

When will it end?

Walkers expects the shortages to continue for several more weeks as its factories are not likely to return to their typical production levels until the end of November.

Empty crisp shelves pictured at a Waitrose supermarket in Canary Wharf, London (Victor Jack/Reuters)

Wider supply crisis

Britain’s supply chains have been impacted in recent months by a post-Brexit shortage of lorry drivers and global supply hiccups caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which is fuelling inflation.

Petrol stations ran dry and long queues formed at forecourts in late September and early October as the UK grappled with the fuel crisis caused by a shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers and panic buying.

In August, McDonald’s pulled milkshakes and bottled drinks from its menu, and fellow fast-food chain Nando’s shut about 50 sites due to staffing shortages in its chicken supply chain.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also sought to reassure shoppers worried there may not be enough Christmas presents available this year because of the supply chain crisis.

The UK is now also facing disruption to supplies of popular breakfast cereal Weetabix following the escalation of industrial action.

Members of the Unite trade union will be on strike four days a week at the Weetabix factories in Kettering and Corby over changes they claim could cost them up to £5,000 a year.

The union claims workers are being subjected to “fire and rehire” tactics and said the strikes will continue to escalate until the company changes course.

