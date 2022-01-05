What is animal equality?

Why are campaigners passionate about it?

With over 70 billion land animals and trillions of aquatic animals slaughtered each year for human consumption, advocates say the concept of animal equality is a major social justice issue.

Abigail Penny, executive director of activist group Animal Equality UK, said: “Annually, more animals are killed at the hands of the animal agriculture industry than the number of humans ever to have existed on Earth. With these animals scientifically proven to feel fear and pain, the sheer scale, severity and intensity of this needless suffering is overwhelming to imagine.

“We profess to be a nation of animal lovers, yet the welfare laws that we have in place in the UK are consistently flouted by the farming industry.”

In 2020, an investigation team from the charity visited 12 farms operated by major chicken producer Moy Park, a known supplier to Tesco, McDonald’s and other major retailers. They uncovered chickens deliberately deprived of water and hundreds more killed or left to die on-site each day.

Moy Park said “despite the examples highlighted, the overall flocks are displaying natural behaviours and appear in good health” and claims to have implemented measures to ensure standards were adhered to, “including refreshed training manuals, and upgraded face-to-face and online training”.

She adds: “In many ways, it is in fact the legal, standard practices that are most disturbing. At the helm are the meat, fish, dairy and egg industries which treat farmed animals as mere machines. Over 90% of farmed animals in the UK are in overcrowded, filthy factory farms, unable to carry out their natural behaviours.

“Selectively bred to the extreme, animals today would be unrecognisable to their ancestors. Chickens grow so big, so fast, their legs break routinely and many suffer from heart attacks; cows are forcibly impregnated and made to produce extreme and unnatural milk yields; and pigs are mutilated, their tails cut off and their teeth painfully clipped.

“The profit-driven industry knows no bounds, nor mercy.”