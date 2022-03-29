What is a snow squall? The weather phenomenon that caused massive crash on Pennsylvania highway

A massive 50-car pile-up on a Pennsylvania highway is believed to have been caused by a “snow squall” – a term many may not be familiar with.

Three people were killed and at least 20 hospitalised following the 28 March crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County after drivers were blinded by a flurry of wintry weather.

It came as large swaths of the northeastern US were under National Weather Service (NWS) warnings about snow squalls creating dangerous road conditions.

According to the NWS, a snow squall is an “intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that leads to a quick reduction in visibilities and is often accompanied by gusty winds.”

Squalls can be dangerous because they can cause sudden white-out conditions as well as slick roadways, which can make driving or travelling during the weather phenomenon treacherous. They typically last for between 30 and 60 minutes, during which time the surrounding temperature drops swiftly.

The warnings for snow squalls are similar to those issued for severe thunderstorms or tornadoes, according to the weather service.

When a warning is issued, people in affected areas are instructed to avoid motor travel until it passes. If you’re already on the road, the NWS advises drivers to exit where possible. If there is no opportunity to exit, slow speed, turn on hazard lights, don’t change lanes, increase following distance and avoid slamming on brakes.

While an investigation into Monday’s crash in Schuylkill County is still ongoing, investigators have said a snow squall was definitely a contributing factor.

The chain reaction of crashes began just before 11am brought traffic to a halt for several miles as drivers were trapped in their cars and several tractor trailers appeared to burst into flames.

Video posted on social media showed several vehicles slamming into others stopped in front of them amid white-out conditions on the road.

This marked the second time this year that a snow squall has been blamed for a major accident on Interstate 81.

On 19 February, five people were injured in a 50-car pile-up near McAdoo, about 25 miles from Monday’s crash.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link What is a snow squall? The weather phenomenon that caused massive crash on Pennsylvania highway