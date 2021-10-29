President Joe Biden on Friday said his administration should have done a better job of keeping French authorities in the loop as they pursued a landmark nuclear submarine tech-sharing agreement with the UK and Australia.
Speaking in Rome during a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Mr Biden admitted that the unveiling of the deal — which so angered French authorities that Mr Macron recalled his ambassador from Washington for the first time in history — “was not done with a lot of grace”.
“I think what happened was to use an English phrase … clumsy,” Mr Biden said.
More follows…
Source Link ‘What happened was clumsy’: Biden admits fault in nuclear submarine row with France