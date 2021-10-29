President Joe Biden on Friday said his administration should have done a better job of keeping French authorities in the loop as they pursued a landmark nuclear submarine tech-sharing agreement with the UK and Australia.

Speaking in Rome during a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Mr Biden admitted that the unveiling of the deal — which so angered French authorities that Mr Macron recalled his ambassador from Washington for the first time in history — “was not done with a lot of grace”.

“I think what happened was to use an English phrase … clumsy,” Mr Biden said.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘What happened was clumsy’: Biden admits fault in nuclear submarine row with France