What do England need to qualify for the World Cup?

England need four points from their final two games to guarantee their place at the 2022 World Cup.

The 1-1 draw with Hungary took Gareth Southgate’s side to within one game of reaching finals in Qatar, though their qualifying campaign is likely to go down to the wire.

England will secure their place at next year’s tournament if they beat Albania at Wembley and Poland drop points.

A draw will also be enough to progress if Poland lose, with Southgate’s side currently three points clear at the top of Group I.

However, given that Poland travel to 156th-ranked Andorra, any result other than a Polish win appears unlikely.

Southgate and his players are only likely to know their fate after their final outing away to San Marino, the lowest ranked side in international football.

The draw with Hungary was the first time in nine years that England have failed to win a home tournament qualifier, ending a run of 21 wins.

The 2022 World Cup begins in Qatar on 21 November next year, with the draw set to take place this coming April.

Southgate and his players are hoping to go one better having reached their first-ever European Championship final this summer, losing to Italy by penalty shoot-out.

