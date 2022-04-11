What are today’s Quordle answers?

Since the release of Quordle, a spinoff of the viral online game Wordle, players have put their skills to the test, as they can now find the answer to four different puzzles everyday.

Compared to Wordle, which was purchased by The New York Times last January, the goal and format of Quordle remain the same. Players can guess five-letter words, and after each guess, the tiles will turn green, yellow, or grey to show if they have entered the correct letters to the puzzle.

However, in Quordle, players have to guess four five-letter words at the same time in order to win. They have nine tries to answer all four words correctly. So, when you type in a guess, you’re guessing a word for all of the four, different word puzzles.

A new Quordle game will be available to players every day, just like Wordle. So what’s the correct words for today’s Quordle, game #77?

Spoilers for game 77 below:

The answers are: QUEER, BAWDY, OZONE, and SPUNK.

On social media, many Quordle players have expressed how difficult they thought today’s game was.

“Whoever was having a bad day while making this puzzle, congrats,” one tweet reads. “With these words, now we’re all having a bad day. Lost my 26-day streak.”

“Took me the max of nine to get all four of today’s #Quordle elements (4/9). This might be a tough one for folks!” another Twitter user wrote.

Others shared their thoughts on the combination of words in the puzzle, as some found them to be funny and some thought they were a little strange.

“Today’s #Quordle sounds like an interesting night out,” one Twitter user jokingly wrote.

“By the way, which git on here recommended Quordle?? Apart from it being difficult, it’s bloody random. Today’s words are odd, to say the least,” another person added.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link What are today’s Quordle answers?