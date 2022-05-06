What are the Heineken Champions Cup fixtures this weekend?

Leicester’s huge Champions Cup clash against Leinster has been billed as “one of the special European games” as the competition reaches the quarter-final stage this weekend.

Leicester, the Premiership leaders, host Irish giants Leinster, who are top of the United Rugby Championship standings, at Welford Road in a meeting of two European greats.

The Tigers last won European rugby’s biggest prize in 2002 while Leinster are four-time champions, winning the competition for the first time as they beat Leicester in the 2009 final.

“Leicester are probably international quality in every position in my opinion,” Leinster head coach Stuart Lancaster said ahead of this weekend’s match. “It’s not dissimilar from our team. They have got a lot of experienced players. It’s going to be one of the special European games for sure.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Leinster, as well as the rest of the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

What are the fixtures and when are they?

All times BST

Saturday 7 May

Munster vs Toulouse – 3pm

Leicester vs Leinster – 5:30pm

La Rochelle vs Montpellier – 6:30pm

Sunday 8 May

Racing 92 vs Sale Sharks – 4pm

How can I watch?

BT Sport will be showing all four Champions Cup quarter-finals live throughout the weekend in the UK. Channel 4 will also show Sale’s match against Racing 92 on Sunday.

Odds

Tournament winner

Leinster – 19/10

Racing 92 – 19/10

La Rochelle – 5/1

Toulouse – 8/1

Leicester – 10/1

Munster 16/1

Montpellier – 20/1

Sale Sharks – 25/1

