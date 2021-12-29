What are the allegations in Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Prince Andrew?

A woman who claims she was sex trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein is mounting a civil lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexual assault.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, 38, filed her suit against the Duke of York in the Southern District Court of New York in August under the state’s Child Victims Act.

The suit alleges Prince Andrew sexually abused Ms Giuffre as a teenager on multiple occasions in London, Manhattan, and the US Virgin Islands in 2001.

It claims Prince Andrew had sex with her without consent despite knowing how old she was and that she was a victim of sex trafficking.

The prince, a longtime friend of Epstein’s, has vehemently denied the allegations and will seek to dismiss the lawsuit at a hearing on 4 January 2022.

In her lawsuit, Ms Giuffre said she has continued to suffer “significant emotional and psychological distress” decades after the alleged assaults.

The first allegedly took place at the home of Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell in London in 2001.

At least two other assaults allegedly took place at Epstein’s Manhattan townhome and his Little St James estate in the US Virgin Islands.

“Twenty years ago Prince Andrew’s wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her. It is long past the time for him to be held to account,” the suit states.

Prince Andrew spoke out about the allegations in a 2019 television interview with BBC Newsnight.

“It didn’t happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” he said.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre claims that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew

Two years later he is seeking to dismiss Ms Giuffre’s case on the grounds that she lives in Australia, not in the US, as the suit suggests.

If the prince’s legal team can successfully prove that Ms Giuffre is not a US resident, the Southern District Court will no longer have jurisdiction over the case as federal court rules do not permit both parties in any legal action to be foreign citizens.

On Tuesday, in court documents seen by the PA news agency, the prince’s lawyer Andrew B Brettler, said that the case should be stopped until the “issue of subject matter jurisdiction is adjudicated”.

He added: “Recently discovered evidence suggests that the court does not have subject matter jurisdiction over this action because Plaintiff Virginia L Giuffre cannot satisfy the elements of diversity jurisdiction.

“Notwithstanding that, in her complaint, Ms Giuffre alleges she is a citizen of the state of Colorado, the evidence demonstrates that she is actually domiciled in Australia, where she has lived for all but two of the past 19 years.”

This latest court filing from Mr Brettler follows another that suggested the case should be thrown out as not all alleged abuses took place in New York state, where the New York Child Victims Act is active, which Ms Giuffre is using in her lawsuit.

The act enables individuals to file civil lawsuits seeking compensation for alleged sexual abuse they suffered as children. Under it, Ms Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages, but it is possible that the sum could be in the millions of dollars.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link What are the allegations in Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Prince Andrew?