What are NFTs?

Non-fungible Tokens, also known as NFTs, have taken the art and finance world by storm.

Tweets, GIFs, videos, and even a screenshot of an article have been “tokenised” and sold.

NFT artwork has been purchased for millions in established auction houses, such as Christie’s and Sotheby’s.

Since then, the art and finance world have jumped on NFT art as the next evolution of digital commerce, and there’s been a flurry of artists tokenising their work to sell.

So what are these digital assets? How do they exist within the cryptofinance world? And can you really own a virtual artwork?

Independent TV’s Decomplicated series explains NFTs.