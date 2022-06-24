What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

From the pharaohs of ancient Egypt to the globe-spanning reign of the British royal family, monarchies of various types have been the dominant political system throughout history.

However, as societies progressed throughout the ages, the monarchy have had to learn to balance a sense of continuity and tradition while still evolving to remain relevant and in touch with the changes in modern society itself.

So where do these powerful families come from? What qualifies them to rule? And are they still needed today?

Independent TV‘s Decomplicated series explains monarchies.

