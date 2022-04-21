What are beta-blockers, the drug used by the Kardashians for anxiety, and are they safe?

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu reality series The Kardashians has highlighted a different side of the famous family as they’ve opened up about their struggles with anxiety.

Throughout episode two of The Kardashians, which premiered on the streaming platform on 14 April 2022, Khloe Kardashian discussed how social media scrutiny causes her anxiety. The Good American founder was feeling anxious about appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, so her mother and manager Kris Jenner offered her daughter a beta-blocker to help calm her nerves.

According to the Mayo Clinic, beta-blockers are medications that reduce blood pressure by blocking the effects of certain hormones in the nervous system, such as adrenaline. Adrenaline, or epinephrine, is a stress hormone that triggers the body’s “fight or flight” response. High levels of adrenaline can also induce anxiety.

After taking a beta-blocker, the release of these hormones are blocked, which lowers stress on the heart and reduces blood pressure. A doctor may prescribe beta-blockers to manage cardiovascular symptoms, such as angina, congestive heart failure, or high blood pressure.

Beta-blockers have not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat anxiety symptoms, although Medical News Today reports doctors “may prescribe them off-label” for the purpose of reducing anxiety.

The scene prompted concern from viewers of The Kardashians, who felt that Jenner shouldn’t offer the prescription drug to her daughter.

“Beta-blockers are not tic-tacs Kris, they are prescription drugs with real side effects,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Let Khloe consult her own doctor.”

Another asked: “Why is Kris giving Khloe her own beta-blocker why can’t Khloe just go to her own doctor and get anxiety medication?”

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the US, with more than 40m adults in the US diagnosed with anxiety. However, beta-blockers can not treat anxiety itself. There are many types of anxiety disorders – generalised anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder – each met with its own treatment plan. Counselling, therapy, anti-anxiety medications, and mindfulness techniques are all common forms of treatment.

During the episode, Khloe Kardashian also shared how social media scrutiny has made her feel safer at home and away from the public eye. She explained that social media used to be fun for her, but now the comments she receives on the internet have become ‘so critical’.

“The way I look. My situation with Tristan. Is my hair done the right way?” she said. “I think I’ve gotten to the point that it’s literally safer to stay at home.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

