‘What a joke’: Keir Starmer’s full response to Boris Johnson’s Partygate apology

Posted on April 19, 2022 0

Labour leader Keir Starmer called Boris Johnson a “joke” and said his apology over the Partygate scandal was “mealy-mouthed.”

The prime minister addressed the House of Commons on Tuesday (19 April) and said he apologised “wholeheartedly.”

“What a joke. Even now, as the latest merely mouthed apology stumbles out of one side of his mouth a new set of deflections and distortions pour from the other,” Starmer said.

MPs will vote on Thursday (21 April) as to whether Johnson knowingly mislead parliament over his knowledge of Covid rule-breaking.

