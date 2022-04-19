‘What a joke’: Keir Starmer slams Boris Johnson’s partygate apology

Labour leader Keir Starmer called Boris Johnson a “joke” after he apologised for breaking Covid rules.

After the prime minister offered his “heartfelt apology,” Starmer dismissed his statement as “half-hearted.”

“Even now as the latest merely mouthed apology stumbles out of one side of his mouth, a new set of deflections and distortions pour from the other,” Starmer said.

A debate will be held on Thursday (21 April) on whether Johnson knowingly misled parliament regarding his knowledge of the Covid rule-breaking.

