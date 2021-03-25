COVID-19 pandemic forced several offices to pull down their shutters and this is why co-working space provider WeWork lost USD 3.2 billion in 2020. The company revealed this during a pitch to raise USD 1 billion in new investment. It suffered losses despite cutting down heavily on capital expenditures. WeWork brought down its capital expenditure to around USD 49 million. This was down by around 98 percent when compared to the year 2019. In that year, the expenditure was around USD 2.2 billion. The loss is major because of the dip in occupancy rate which plummeted to 47 percent from 72 percent in the pre-pandemic era.

In the document shown to the prospective investors, WeWork said that it narrowed losses from USD 3.5 billion in 2019. Also, the company is planning to go public. According to the ‘Project Windmill’ will go public through a merger with a SPAC or special purpose acquisition company at a valuation of USD 9 billion including debt. Reports suggest that WeWork is also in talks with BowX Acquisition Corp. BowX is a ‘blank cheque’ company and it had raised USD 420 million in August last year. The company is run by Vivek Ranadivé, the founder of the California-based software group Tibco. Basketball star Shaquille O’Neal is the founder is an adviser to the company.

To make up USD 1 billion sought by WeWork, the two companies have aimed at some institutional investors to secure the deal. The co-working space provider is once again presenting itself to investors as a high-tech platform and not just any conventional bricks and mortar owner. The documents given to investors promise a strong and fast rebound in occupancy. The documents say it would be around 90 percent, which is much more than what it was during the pre-pandemic era. However, one investor has cast doubt over the projections made by WeWork, including the one that suggests the revenue would go up to USD 7 billion by 2024.