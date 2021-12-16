‘We’ve never seen this before’: Covid positivity doubles in three days in NYC as Omicron detected in 38 US states

The Covid-19 positivity rate in New York City has doubled in three days as the Omicron variant of the virus has been detected in 38 US states.

A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that the Omicron variant evading immunity could be a reason behind the percentage of New Yorkers testing positive for Covid-19 tested positive doubling in just three days this week.

More follows…

