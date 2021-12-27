We’ve found the Nintendo Switch discounted in the Boxing Day sales

The Boxing Day sales have landed again, with plenty of seasonal offers and exciting reductions waiting to be discovered – particularly from big-name brands like Amazon, Next and Zara. Here at IndyBest, we’ve rounded up all the best discounts, including the top tech deals that are worth exploring.

If you’re into gaming, you’ll be eagerly anticipating a Nintendo Switch saving, on both the console and game bundles, and here at IndyBest we’re always keen to keep an eye out for the best deals.

To save you from scrolling, we’ve found a stellar offer on the Nintendo Switch for you to snap up, with a saving of £20. It usually retails at £279 and as offers on the top gadget are rare, we think that’s a decent Boxing Day price tag.

Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting deal.

(Nintendo)

As gaming consoles go, deals and discounts on the Nintendo Switch are few and far between. But we’ve just spotted that you can save £20 on the device right now thanks to Currys Boxing Day sale. This package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on the go with up to nine hours of battery life.

Nintendo Switch: Was £279.99, now £259.99, Very.co.uk

If the above offer sells out at Currys, fear not, because you can also save £20 on the console over at Very. Available in the same red and blue neon colour variant, the offer contains all the same accessories, including the Switch dock in black and Joy-Con controllers. The console gives you three different ways to play, including through your TV, playing tabletop on any flat surface either at home or on the move and a traditional handheld experience.

