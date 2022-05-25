We’ve found some stellar Pixel 6 deals that will save you up to £150

The Pixel 7 may be on the horizon, but the Pixel 6 is still the best Google phone you can buy right now – and one that has been made even better by a couple of deals we’ve found this week.

First up we have the regular Pixel 6, which is currently available at £100 below its regular price (£499, Johnlewis.com), and then we have the larger Pixel 6 pro, which has been reduced by £150 (£699, Amazon.co.uk).

These are both top-notch smartphones with attractive designs, a nice range of colours, sharp OLED displays and some of the best cameras you’ll find on any smartphone.

Launching in October 2021, these are Google’s newest handsets, and the first to be powered by the company’s own processor. This is used to run Google’s Android 12 operating system, which includes a few Pixel-exclusive features powered by artificial intelligence. For example, if someone has strayed into the background of a photo, you can simply tap to remove them.

And, while the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro have already been announced by the tech giant, they won’t arrive until the autumn. This means the Pixel 6 and 6 pro are still well worth spending your hard-earned cash on, and even more so at these discounted prices.

With £100 off at John Lewis, the Pixel 6 is now a sub-£500 smartphone, yet has some of the best computational photography features of any handset on sale today. The phone is available in three colour options, which Google calls stormy black, sorta seafoam and kinda coral – but you can call them black, green and orange.

Being from John Lewis, the phone comes with a two-year guarantee as standard, and you can also opt to take out two years of accidental damage cover for an additional £110.

A 5G-capable handset, the Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch OLED display with a speedy 90Hz refresh rate, and a main camera with a 50-megapixel resolution. There’s also an ultra-wide, 12-megapixel camera, and on the front an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has IP68 water and dust resistance, meaning you can drop it into clean water without causing any harm, and the battery is claimed to last up to 48 hours with “extreme battery saver” mode enabled.

Here we have the larger Pixel 6 pro, which is very similar to the phone shown above but has a 6.7-inch display. At this price the handset is available in white, black and yellow, and free next-day delivery is offered for Amazon Prime members.

This phone also has an OLED display panel with HDR, but here the refresh rate is even quicker, at 120Hz, making for a smoother experience when navigating the user interface.

There’s 12GB of RAM (double that of the regular Pixel 6) and the pro has the same camera system, but with an additional rear camera, in the form of a 48-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens. The resolution of the front camera has also been improved, up from eight megapixels to 11.1.

