Wet and windy weekend expected as temperatures approach freezing

A frosty, wet and windy weekend can be expected for many as temperatures begin to dip across the UK as winter weather fast approaches.

Cooler weather with some sunny spells and showers are likely for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the coldest and wettest weather expected in the north and west of the UK.

Helen Roberts, a meteorologist with the Met Office, expects warmer temperatures in the south with a high of 11 or 12 degrees, but single figures elsewhere.

On Wednesday, a northerly wind will bring with it a cold breeze and temperatures approaching freezing. Further showers are also likely to begin in the east, and will persist in western areas of Wales and Scotland plus south-western areas of England.

Rural frost can be expected on Thursday with a particularly cold start for most as temperatures stay close to freezing. But, weather will become dry and odd showers are most likely around coastal areas in the east.

As we begin the weekend, Friday will remain largely dry with northern and western Scotland most likely to experience some persistent showers. Cold starts will remain, and Ms Roberts describes Thursday night going into Friday morning as the “coldest night of the week”.

Saturday is expected to be the wettest and windiest day for most, with bands of heavy of rain pushing in from the west and north-west and a risk of gales. But, dryer and brighter conditions are likely in east and south-eastern areas of the UK.

On Sunday, dry and bright weather is likely for most as we head into the new week.

Ms Roberts said: “It feels colder than it has done, as it’s been quite mild in the last few weeks, but this upcoming weather is about average for this time of year.”

For England and Scotland, average temperatures for November are between eight and 10 degrees.

