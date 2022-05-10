Westminster news — live: Labour ‘confident’ Starmer will be cleared as Queen to miss opening of parliament

Queen to miss state opening of parliament, Prince Charles to deliver speech instead

The Queen will miss today’s formal state opening of parliament for the first time in 59 years, delegating the Queen’s Speech to the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge in an unprecedented move.

The Queen, 96, continues to experience “episodic mobility problems” that are said to be a continuation of the problems she has suffered since the autumn, and pulls out of the event on the advice of royal doctors.

The Duchess of Cornwall, the future Queen Consort, will accompany Charles but the Queen’s throne will remain empty in the House of Lords.

The Queen last missed the state openings of parliament in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and then Prince Edward. Her speech was read by the Lord Chancellor.

Elsewhere, Labour sources were described as “confident” they can prove Sir Keir Starmer did not break lockdown rules after he vowed to resign if he is fined by police, and the party has prepared a dossier of evidence to support his case.

