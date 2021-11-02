West Yorkshire Police arrest man on suspicion of murder after woman’s body found at property

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in West Yorkshire.

The deceased was found in Aysgarth Avenue, Lightcliffe – about 3.5 miles east of Halifax – at around 4.38pm on Sunday.

Officers said a 45-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody for questioning.

Police said they are not seeking any other suspects at this time but are appealing to the public for information.

Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are still at an early stage.

“We are particularly keen to speak with the person who initially called us to make the report as they have not yet identified themselves to us.”

DI Wimbles added: “I would also encourage anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to come forward and inform police by calling 101 or using the 101Live Chat facility on the website quoting log 1317 of 31st October.

“Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The woman has been named locally as Dawn Walker.

A friend of Ms Walker, who asked not to be named, told YorkshireLive that the deceased was a “sound woman” who had a young son.

“She was the soundest person you could meet. She was friendly and generous. She once paid for a disabled man’s shopping when he was short.”

George Robinson, who represents the Hipperholme and Lightcliffe ward on Calderdale Council, said: “This is devastating news for our community.

“On behalf of everyone in the ward, our thoughts and prayers go out to those that have lost their loved one. This is all very raw, and it would be improper to speculate on the circumstances.”

