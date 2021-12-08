'West Side Story' Review: Steven Spielberg Pulls Off A Visually Dazzling Remake Because He Can!

West Side Story Cast: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Arian DeBose, David Alvarez, Mile Faist, Rita Moreno and more

Director: Steven Spielberg

Rating: 4.5/5

With a filmography that features Jaws, Jurassic Park, E.T., Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan and more, Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg has never directed a musical, until now. But when one watches West Side Story, his latest outing based on a beloved Broadway classic, it’s as if he was meant to direct it all along. In a breathtaking collision of sound and picture, the film is just as captivating as his films from any other genre. It’s simply a new type of adventure. West Side Story, a 1957 American musical by Jerome Robbins with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim is a story of interracial violence set in New York’s Upper West Side – one of gangs and turf wars between the White ‘Jets’ and Peurto Rican ‘Sharks’ that form the backdrop of a romance inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The movie that comes out on December 10, 2021, is a remake of the source material that arrives decades after Robert Wise’s Academy Award-winning movie (it won a whopping 10 Oscars) adaptation which released in 1961. Spielberg alongside Tony Kushner who wrote the screenplay for the film reimagine the tale through a new, hauntingly relevant lens.

The film casts debut actress Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ansel Elgort as Tony, Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Mike Faist as Riff, Rita Moreno as Valentina and more in a diverse ensemble of performers (every LatinX character is played by a LatinX actor) who rise to the challenge of adaptation that West Side Story is.

The main plot, same as the musical, follows the Jets, a gang of mostly white European immigrants and the Sharks, a group of Puerto Rican immigrants, part of a growing population in Manhattan who clash (or “rumble”) in a neighbourhood on the cusp of redevelopment. This complicates things for star-crossed lovers Maria and Tony, who come from different ethnic backgrounds. Also, Maria is the younger sister of Bernardo, leader of the Sharks and Tony is an ex-con who used to be pretty active with the Jets. So they’ve got that going against them.

Steven Spielberg achieves quite the feat spinning a broadway classic into a shiny yet relevant piece of cinema

Instead of opening with a grand shot of New York’s skyline, West Side Story opens with a muddy construction site of a freshly torn down building introducing the Jets led by Riff (a perfectly cast Faist) as they flex about their claim to the land. It is at once made clear that the film will engage more closely with its subject matter, the brutal reality of an impoverished, immigrant neighbourhood that’s being demolished to make way for Lincoln Centre, its residents left to fend for themselves. By delving into the rubble and the physical decay of its setting, it makes for a more rugged portrayal of the story which does wonders for the adaptation, you’ll see. From the very first clash between the Jets and the Sharks, the film runs on energy levels so high it’s almost dizzying but in a good way. The camera spin around dances, the fights and the dance-fights in “Cool” and “Mambo” and it’s easy to see how Spielberg only enhances the classic with his remake. Cinematographer Janusz Kamiński gives the large scale production a dreamlike quality with stylised visuals. It is both a nod to the film that came before and an attempt to show off what more can be accomplished in the 21st century. Between the set pieces, we witness the local colours of New York in all their glory.

The film’s biggest achievements have to do with the look and feel and of course music, but it also has thematic significance. The year is 2021 so West Side Story tries to revisit the story’s key points with renewed awareness. In an attempt not to repeat mistakes from the past it has an inclusive cast onboard, the languages used are English, Spanglish and a lot of Spanish dialogues for which viewers aren’t given subtitles (this was reportedly intentional to take away some power from the English language). The film’s story itself is loaded with issues of race, class, white supremacy and cultural and ethnic identity in America. So if there ever was a question of why the controversial classic is getting another translation, it’s because those issues still persist, making the film more timely than ever. Lyrics of “America” for example, come terrifying close to the country’s present reality as they capture social inequalities of our times. It also depicts a policing system that does more harm than good, another glaring reminder of the failing stem of the U.S. The country has seen much social unrest in the past few years and sadly, the period drama finds fresh relevance in the current socio-political climate.

Source: Disney Plus

While Rachel Zegler is a revelation as Maria, Ariana DeBose’s Anita is a major show-stealer

In spite of the big “look, it’s my movie” type presence Spielberg has, West Side Story comes alive when its best characters do. It has so many actors whose names we can’t recall dominating a majority of the frames. To begin with, musical stars DeBose and Alvarez are powerhouses that run the scene whenever they show up. It’s not just the singing and dancing but the sheer weight of their presence that radiates through the screen. It’s particularly hard to take one’s eye of Anita (Bernardo’s girlfriend) who gets some powerful and poignant moments to play out. And in spite of all the broadway talent, Rachel Zegler carves a separate space for herself to stand out. We meet her standing in the fire exit/balcony amidst countless clotheslines in a stunning white dress. In spite of her small frame, she has a big-screen quality and something tells me her version of Maria is going to stick with audiences for a while. She holds her own in duet segments like “Tonight” and “Maria” that allow her to show off her vocal range. And Elgort’s Tony is well, there in the movie. What’s great about the cast of the film on a whole is the fact that each performer fits into the broader vision, inhabiting their characters’ skin. And it’s safe to say that Elgort didn’t quite understand that assignment. Apart from his plain performance, it is also strange to watch him now in light of allegations made against him. So there will be no further mentions of him in this review.

We know West Side Story is supposed to be Maria and Tony’s story, of a tragic romance. But if I were to pick between romance and rumble, rumble wins hands down. Both gang leaders – Faist’s Riff and Alvarez’s Bernardo are simply fantastic in their character portrayals. While they are rivals, they are counterparts from different sides of the proverbial tracks. And boy is it a joy to watch them go up against each other. Now that’s the duo you should be watching the film for. It’s also worth mentioning the actors who play the gang members in the Jets especially in “Gee, Officer Krupke” – John Michael Fiumara, Jess LeProtto, Ben Cook, Kevin Csolak, Myles Erlick, Patrick Higgins and Kyle Allen. Sadly they are indistinguishable from each other for the most part. Maria and Tony’s arc in comparison to all the subplots is a bit of a let down which has consequences considering they are the lead pair. However, their story does pick up in the third act owing to plot highlights and you do end up buying the high stakes of the Romeo and Juliet-style drama. So with a little disruption in the flow of things, the show carries on.

Verdict

Steven Spielberg has indeed emerged triumphant from his first efforts as a musical movie director. It’s a big, Oscar-contender sized feat that few could have achieved even with practice. The director is, after all, a legend so none of this comes as a big surprise. If you go back to some of his films – the drama, the sounds and the larger than life visuals, you can see the makings of a filmmaker who will helm West Side Story in 2021. Just because he can!

West Side Story will release in theatres on December 10, 2021.

