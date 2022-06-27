West Midlands Fire Service confirm woman has died after gas explosion in house

West Midlands Fire Service said a woman died after a gas explosion tore through a house on Sunday evening in Birmingham.

“Sadly, one female has lost her life in this incident, this female was identified relatively quickly within the property that exploded,” a firefighter said.

West Midlands Police were called just after 8.30pm on Sunday, June 26 to the Kingstanding incident.

They discovered one house had been reduced to rubble and several others significantly damaged.

One man is in a life-threatening condition.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

