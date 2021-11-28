West Ham vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City host West Ham today in a Premier League top-four battle at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola‘s side come into the game full of confidence following back-to-back wins in the Premier League before victory over PSG in the Champions League in midweek.

City came into the weekend second in the table behind leaders Chelsea, and can ill-afford a slip-up now.

The Hammers had been flying with four wins on the bounce until last weekend’s surprise defeat at Wolves, and David Moyes knows it will be a tough task to get back on track at the Etihad, but three points here would pull them level with their hosts.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

What time does West Ham vs Man City start?

The Premier League game kicks off today, Sunday 28 November, at 5.30pm GMT.

How can I watch the game?

West Ham vs Man City will not be shown on TV in the UK, nor streamed online via any major broadcasters, so fans will have to wait until Match of the Day 2 (Sunday, 10.30pm) to catch highlights of the match.

What is the team news?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes to have Jack Grealish and Phil Foden back for Sunday’s Premier League clash with West Ham.

The pair have both been sidelined with knocks with Grealish having not featured since the international break and Foden missing the midweek win over Paris St Germain. Guardiola said at a press conference: “Today is a day off, tomorrow training in the morning, we will see how they feel. We will not take risks but hopefully, they can come back soon.”

Kevin De Bruyne remains out with coronavirus. “He is a little bit tired, no taste. He is feeling better now. It is around seven or eight days already so a few more days ahead of him to make a PCR test and if negative, he will be back.”

David Moyes kept his cards close to his chest in his Friday press conference, but suggested the team had no new injuries. Michael Antonio will return to the starting line-up after he was rested in midweek.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Jesus, Foden, Grealish.

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.

Manchester City 1/4

Draw 5/1

West Ham 9/1

Prediction

West Ham are having a brilliant season but should come up short and a world-class team who are in fine form. Man City 2-0 West Ham.

